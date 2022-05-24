President Biden expresses happiness over Indo-US Vaccine Action Program during bilateral meet with PM Modi

United States President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 24 in Tokyo, Japan. The US President expressed his happiness over the renewal of Indo-US Vaccine Action Program. “I'm pleased that we've reached an agreement for US Development Finance Corporation to continue this important work in India, supporting vaccine production, clean energy initiatives. I'm glad we're renewing the Indo-US Vaccine Action Program,” the US President said. “We also discussed ongoing effects of Russia's brutal and non-justified invasion of Ukraine and effect it has on the entire global world order. US-India are going to continue to consulting closely on how to mitigate these negative effects,” he added. “Mr Prime Minister, there is so much that our countries can and will do together. I'm committed to make US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth,” he further added.