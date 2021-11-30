Preserving sovereignty territorial integrity of Syria can help in achieving stability India at UN

India firmly believes that long-term security and stability of the region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, said Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on November 30. Speaking at a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) debate on Arria-formula meeting on accountability in Syria, Mathur said, “India has always condemned acts of violence in Syria as well as violations of human rights law, irrespective of who their perpetrators are. The persisting and repeated calls for regime change; external support to the armed groups in Syria, complicated the situation and resulted in the growth of terrorism.”