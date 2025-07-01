Prayagraj Violence Vehicles Torched 65 Arrested After Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Detained

Violence erupts in Prayagraj after Chandrashekhar Azad's house arrest. Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad was put under house arrest in Prayagraj on Sunday triggering violent protests in Karchana. Supporters blocked roads, clashed with police, torched bikes, and vandalized vehicles, including police cars. Three policemen were injured; three police vehicles were damaged during the stone-pelting. The unrest began after Azad was stopped from visiting families of a Dalit man killed in Karchana...