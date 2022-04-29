Search icon
Powerful explosion at Kabul mosque, killing many worshippers

A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday, killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 20, a Taliban spokesman said.

