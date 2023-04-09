Population collapse imminent? Italy`s birth rate drops to historic low, Japan faces similar problem

Warning bells are ringing in Italy regarding a population collapse. A new report presented by National Statistics Bureau ISTAT stated that the birth rate in the European country touched a historic low in 2022 with less than seven newborns for every 1,000 inhabitants. The population shrank by 179,000 to 58.85 million, added the agency. Notably, Italy is not the only country that is facing such an existential crisis. Last month, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's close aide stated that the Asian country might cease to exist if the current trend of falling birth rate continues.