Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Visits Pope In Hospital As He Battles Double Pneumonia

Italy's PM visits Pope Francis as he undergoes treatment in hospital. She conveys wishes for a speedy recovery on behalf of the Italian govt and the nation. Pope Francis, 88 has reportedly told close aides 'his end is near'. Pope Francis is currently battling double lung pneumonia. Despite Vatican assurances that his condition is stable, sources claim the Pontiff is in intense pain and is now fully reliant on medical intervention. The Pope was admitted on February 14 after suffering from bronchitis for a week.