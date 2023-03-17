Poland Slovakia to send fighter jets to Ukraine; Kremlin reacts vows to destroy the warplanes

Poland and Slovakia have announced that they would send fighter planes to Ukraine amid calls for more military support to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has reacted to Poland and Slovak's decision to send warplanes to Ukraine. The Kremlin said that such fighter jets would be destroyed, and reiterated that Western arms deliveries to Kyiv would not change Moscow's military aims.