PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 02 met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany. PM Modi arrived in Germany today on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit.

