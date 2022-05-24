PM Modi, leaders from US, Japan, Australia attend Quad Fellowship event in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Quad Fellowship event in Tokyo on May 24. Other Quad leaders United States President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also attended the event. Leaders opened application for Quad Fellowship. Quad Fellowship will sponsor 100 US, Australian, Indian and Japanese students to study in US each year for graduate degrees in science, tech, engineering and math (STEM) fields.