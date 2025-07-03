PM Modi In Ghana PM Modi Warns Against War Amid Global Conflicts | Key Statement From Ghana Visit

In a joint statement, PM Modi said, "We (India and Ghana) agree that terrorism is the enemy of humanity. We thank Ghana for its cooperation in our fight against terrorism. We have decided to strengthen our cooperation in counter-terrorism. Our views regarding the UN reforms are similar. We expressed deep concern regarding the conflicts going on in West Asia and Europe. We believe that this is not the time for a war. Problems must be solved through dialogues and diplomacy”