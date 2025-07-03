PM Modi In Ghana PM Modis Remarks During Joint Press Meet With President Mahama Of Ghana

During his joint press meet with President John Mahama of Ghana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed key issues of bilateral cooperation, trade, and development. The remarks were part of PM Modi’s multi-nation diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India’s ties across Africa and beyond. In Ghana, the Prime Minister emphasized shared democratic values, economic collaboration, and India's commitment to supporting Africa’s growth. This visit marked the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades.