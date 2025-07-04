PM Modi Ghana Visit PM Modi Pays Tribute At Kwame Nkrumah Memorial With Ghana’s President Mahama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama paid tribute at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial in Accra, Ghana, honoring the legacy of Ghana’s founding father and first President. The visit highlighted the strong diplomatic ties and mutual respect between India and Ghana. Stay tuned for more updates on PM Modi’s visit to Africa.