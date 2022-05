‘PM Modi committed to India’s success’: Board Director of SoftBank Group

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Board Director of SoftBank Group Corporation Masayoshi Son on May 23 said that he is committed to the success of India. “India is growing quickly. There are new start-ups and unicorns every day. I think India’s future is bright. PM Modi is committed to the success of India, supporting start-ups, unicorns and making India the centre of tech in the world,” he said.