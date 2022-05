PM Modi bringing reforms to change India’s landscape: Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corp

Chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation Toshihiro Suzuki on May 23 said that Japanese Government is supporting the self-reliant initiative of Prime Minster Narendra Modi in changing India’s landscape. “PM Modi is bringing reforms which are changing India into a modern landscape. The self-reliance initiative of PM Modi is being strongly supported by Japanese companies,” he said.