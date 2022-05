PM Albanese offered to host next year’s Quad Summit in Australia: Japanese PM Kishida

While addressing the media after the Quad Summit 2022 on May 24 in Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida informed that the Australian PM Anthony Albanese offered to host next year’s Quad Summit in Australia. “During the meeting, (Australian) PM Albanese offered to host next year's (Quad) Summit in Australia,” the Japanese PM said.