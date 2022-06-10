‘Plant a forest’ project begins in Omsk region

Deforestation, fires and bark beetles lead to the situation where deserts take over former green thickets, and thousands of animals lose their homes. Forests suffer so much that they can no longer recover on their own. Volunteers and curators of the "plant a forest" project come to their aid. Briefing is mandatory for those who came to plant for the 1st time. If everything is done correctly, then 1 volunteer can plant 300-400 trees per day. Here’s where the planting material is stored. These are pine trees. About 3 years old, as the organisers say. The place for planting - Cherlak region -wasn't chosen by chance. On 15 April, a major fire destroyed 100 hectares of pine forest.