Persistent asthma associated with plaque build-up in carotid arteries says study

Adults with chronic asthma may have a higher risk of heart attack or stroke due to carotid artery plaque development. The new study was just released in the American Heart Association's open-access, peer-reviewed publication Journal of the American Heart Association. Compared to those without asthma, participants in the study had increased plaque formation in their carotid arteries--large arteries on the left and right sides of the neck that supply blood to the brain. Asthma is a respiratory condition that causes a person's airways to become inflamed - often due to allergic reactions - making it difficult to breathe. Chronic inflammation over time is known to contribute to artery plaque build-up known as atherosclerosis and is associated with a higher risk of plaques rupturing, triggering a heart attack or stroke.