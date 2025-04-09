Pawan Kalyan Shares Son Mark Shankar’s Health Update Injured In Singapore School Fire Incident

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, has now provided an update on his son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich, who was injured in a school fire in Singapore. In a statement released on April 8, 2025, Pawan Kalyan stated, “Our youngest son, Mark Shankar, was injured in a school fire in Singapore and is being treated in hospital. He is gradually recovering."