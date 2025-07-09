Pakistani Actor Humaira Asghar Found Dead In Karachi Home Body Found After Weeks

Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar found dead at her residence. Her decomposed body was discovered in her Karachi apartment in Phase VI. Police say she may have died nearly two weeks before being found. Neighbours alerted authorities after a strong smell came from the flat. Officers broke the door open after repeated knocking went unanswered. She had been living alone in the apartment for the past seven years. No immediate signs of foul play were observed at the scene by police. Police are currently treating the case as a possible natural death. An investigation is ongoing while authorities await the autopsy report.