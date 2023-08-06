Subscribe Now
Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh
At least 25 people were killed and another 80 injured in Pakistan after a total of ten train coaches of Rawalpindi-bound Hazara Express derailed near a station located 275 kilometres from Karachi.
