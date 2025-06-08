Pakistan Threatens What If China Stops Brahmaputra Water Should India Worry | Shehbaz Shariff

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit back at Pakistan for claiming China could choke the flow of the Brahmaputra to India with facts, stating that the river “grows in India, not shrinks". His remarks came after a senior aide to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Rana Ihsaan Afzal, claimed that the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan could set a precedent for China to block the Brahmaputra River to India.