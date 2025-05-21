Pakistan Sindh Protest Highway Blocked Ministers House Torched Two Dead At Indus Canal Protests

Pakistan Sindh Protest: Highway Blocked, Minister's House Torched, Two Dead At Indus Canal Protests Revolt in Pakistan's Sindh, highway blocked, minister's house torched, two dead. Violent protests in Moro taluka, two protestors dead after clashes with police. The unrest stemmed from opposition to canal and corporate farming projects leading to looting, highway blockades and injuries to both protesters and police. Protesters set fire to house of Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar.