Pakistans unemployment woes 276 pc rise in people seeking jobs overseas

The number of Pakistanis seeking jobs abroad in the year 2021 has risen to 27.6 per cent as compared to the previous year, local media reported. This comes as there has been a decline in Pakistan's employment market. To add to the woes, the COVID pandemic has given another blow to the opportunities for employment in Pakistan which is shrinking day-by-day.