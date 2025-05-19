Pakistan News Who Was LeT Terrorist Saifullah Khalid Mastermind Behind 3 Big Attacks In India

Top Lashkar terrorist behind 3 big attacks in India killed in Pakistan. A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative, Saifullah Khalid, accused of orchestrating several high-profile terror attacks in India. Reportedly, He has been killed in Pakistan's Sindh province by some unknown assailants. Khalid was a key conspirator in three major attacks on India 2005 Indian Science Congress (ISC) attack in Bangalore 2006 attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur 2008 CRPF camp assault in Rampur. Operating under the alias “Vinode Kumar,” Khalid was based in Nepal for several years. He lived under a false identity and married a local woman, Nagma Banu. Last week, three more Lashkar terrorists, including 'Operations Commander' Shahid Kuttay, were killed by Indian Army