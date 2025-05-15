Pakistan News Rs159 Billion Recovered In Kohistans Rs40 Billion Scandal | Kohistan Scandal

Pakistan News: Rs1.59 Billion Recovered In Kohistan's Rs40 Billion Scandal | Kohistan Scandal Rs1.59 Billion Recovered in Kohistan's Rs40 Billion Corruption Scandal | Massive Raids Uncover Cash, Gold & Dollars In a major breakthrough in the Rs40 billion Kohistan corruption scandal, authorities have recovered Rs1.59 billion during raids across Hazara Division, including Abbottabad and Mansehra. The recovered assets include Rs1.5 billion in cash, 3 kg of gold worth over Rs80 million, and $50,000 (approx. Rs1.39 million). Raids targeted the homes and offices of 12 suspects, including senior government officials and contractors from the C&W Department, District Accounts Office, and government banks. The scandal came to light on April 30 after an audit exposed serious financial irregularities, prompting the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to take action. So far, 50 individuals have been questioned, and 50 bank accounts with Rs10 billion have been frozen. The investigation is widening, with more names and key figures expected to be revealed soon.