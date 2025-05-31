Pakistan News Pakistan Strengthens Relations With Taliban-Led Afghanistan Post China Talks

Pakistan News: Pakistan Strengthens Relations With Taliban-Led Afghanistan Post China Talks Pakistan Sends Ambassador to Kabul: A New Era? China's Role & CPEC Expansion Revealed! Major diplomatic shifts are underway in South Asia! Pakistan is set to send an Ambassador to Kabul, marking the first significant upgrade in ties with Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in 2021. This move signals a potential new phase in regional dynamics. The decision comes hot on the heels of a crucial China-led meeting in Beijing, which brought together foreign ministers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China. Pakistan's Foreign Minister has praised a "positive trajectory" in relations, expressing hope for enhanced engagement between the two nations. Adding another layer of geopolitical significance, China is actively boosting its regional influence, with Afghanistan now joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This expansion could reshape trade routes and economic partnerships across the region. Despite these diplomatic overtures, Pak-Afghan ties remain strained. Persistent challenges include ongoing cross-border terror claims and the contentious issue of refugee deportations from Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan becomes the fourth country to designate an Ambassador to the Taliban administration. While formal recognition is still pending globally, this step is widely seen as a significant move towards unofficial recognition of the current Afghan government.