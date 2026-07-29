Pakistan News Khawaja Asif Labels PoK Protesters Enemies Like India Amid Brutal Crackdown

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked widespread outrage by openly defending Islamabad’s brutal military crackdown on protesters in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), labeling the demonstrators as "enemies like India." The controversial statement comes amid a deadly wave of state violence in Rawalakot and Mirpur, where Pakistani security forces have reportedly opened fire on unarmed civilians and activists. Reports indicate at least 32 people have been killed over the past two days, pushing the overall death toll in the region to over 90 since June. Members of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), who are protesting severe economic distress, inflation, and systemic human rights abuses, continue to face heavy shelling and live fire from Pakistani forces. Watch the full video for key highlights, viral clip analysis, and expert reactions to Pakistan's shock remarks!