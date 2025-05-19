Pakistan News Islamabad To Send Bilawal-Led Delegation After Indias Anti-Terrorism Global Push

In the aftermath of India's Operation Sindoor, which has exposed Pakistan's deep ties to terrorism on the world stage, Islamabad is trying to salvage its global image. In an effort to mimic New Delhi's recent diplomatic initiatives, Pakistan has announced it will send a delegation abroad to make its "case for peace." This decision comes after India formed seven multi-party delegations to update global leaders on its counter-terror operation and showcase the country's unified stand against cross-border terrorism.