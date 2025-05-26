Pakistan News Deadly Pakistan Storm; 20 Killed 150 Injured In Heavy Rains Windstorm

Pakistan News: Deadly Pakistan Storm; 20 Killed, 150+ Injured In Heavy Rains & Windstorm Pakistan Battered! Deadly Storm Kills 20, Injures 150+ in Punjab | Flight Chaos & Viral Prayers! A powerful windstorm and heavy rains have unleashed havoc across Pakistan, particularly in its Punjab province, leaving behind a trail of destruction! This video brings you the grim details of the severe weather event that has claimed at least 20 lives and injured over 150 people. The storm's fury paralyzed road and air traffic, caused extensive damage to crucial infrastructure, and led to widespread power outages, plunging vast areas into darkness. Most fatalities in Punjab were tragically due to collapsed houses or getting trapped under fallen billboards, highlighting the sheer force of the winds. Beyond Punjab, the gusty winds and hail also battered Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, causing significant damage to crops and power lines. Dramatic flight incident caught on camera! A Karachi-Lahore private airline flight narrowly escaped disaster after being caught in severe turbulence during its landing attempt. Viral videos showed terrified passengers aboard the plane, crying and reciting prayers for a safe landing, as the pilot was forced to return to Karachi. Motorways were also closed due to safety concerns from fallen structures and trees. Watch this video for a comprehensive update on the devastating impact of this unprecedented storm in Pakistan.