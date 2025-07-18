Pakistan News BLA Ambushes Army Bus From Karachi To Quetta 29 Pakistani Soldiers Killed

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a deadly ambush on a Pakistan Army bus travelling between Karachi and Quetta. The attack resulted in the death of 29 soldiers, including senior officers. The assault, involving an improvised explosive device (IED), is part of the BLA’s ongoing insurgency against the Pakistani state, further escalating tensions in the Balochistan region.