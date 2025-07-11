Pakistan News 9 Bus Passengers Killed In Balochistan Kidnapped Targeted Shot For ‘Being Punjabi

Armed men killed nine bus passengers after kidnapping them in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, officials said on Friday. The passengers had been kidnapped from multiple buses on Thursday evening, said the provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind. Their bodies with bullet wounds were found in mountains overnight, another government official Naveed Alam said.