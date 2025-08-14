Pakistan News 3 Killed Over 60 Injured In Celebratory Firing In Karachi On Independence Day

Pakistan News: 3 Killed, Over 60 Injured In Celebratory Firing In Karachi On Independence Day Independence Day celebrations turned tragic in the port city of Karachi in Pakistan as three people were killed and 60 others injured in the reckless firing. A senior citizen and an 8-year-old girl are among those killed in the firing. People were killed in the reckless celebratory aerial firing taking place in Liaquatabad, Korangi, Lyari, Mehmoodabad, Akhtar Colony, Keamari, Jackson, Baldia, Orangi Town, Paposh Nagar, Sharifabad, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Surjani Town, and Zaman Town. Confirming the incident, the Karachi Police said that the injured people were taken to Civil, Jinnah, and Abbasi Shaheed hospitals. , The police have arrested more than 20 suspects from various parts of the city and seized modern firearms and ammunition.