Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Pakistan Horror: Sri Lankan Man Lynched, Body Burnt; Minister Defends Lynching

Pakistan's defence minister Pervez Khattak has offered an odd justification after a Sri Lankan man tortured to death in Pakistan’s Sialkot over allegations of blasphemy.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.