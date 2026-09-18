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Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 07:35 PM IST

Pakistan Blast Horrifying Visuals Of Pakistan Mosque Blast On Camera In Kohat

On-camera footage captures the moment an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the compound entrance during Friday prayers, causing structural damage and collapsing parts of the prayer hall on worshippers. The video shows emergency personnel and local volunteers frantically searching through rubble to rescue trapped victims as security forces surrounded the high-security zone. Watch our full breaking news report on the raw visuals, casualty reports, and security updates from northwestern Pakistan.

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On-camera footage captures the moment an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the compound entrance during Friday prayers, causing structural damage and collapsing parts of the prayer hall on worshippers. The video shows emergency personnel and local volunteers frantically searching through rubble to rescue trapped victims as security forces surrounded the high-security zone. Watch our full breaking news report on the raw visuals, casualty reports, and security updates from northwestern Pakistan.

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