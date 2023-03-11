Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Pak reporter at US State Dept again! Ned Price deflects US “mediation” role between India-Pakistan

US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price on March 09 reiterated US-based Pakistani journalist’s “mediation” role between India-Pakistan, he said that US supports “constructive dialogue” between India and Pakistan to resolve long-standing disputes. However, Price stated that the decisions are to be made by India and Pakistan themselves.In a US State Department press briefing, spokesperson Ned Price said, “We support constructive dialogue. We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve long-standing disputes. We are a partner, and we are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate. “But ultimately these are decisions that India and Pakistan themselves are going to have to make...It is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which India and Pakistan engage one another,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Anant Ambani’s fiancée Radhika Merchant most expensive outfits: From Sabyasachi to Dolce and Gabbana
Photos: 7 lesser-known facts about Saif Ali Khan’s royal Pataudi Palace, check details inside
Sania Mirza's car collection can inspire envy, most expensive BMW costs Rs 1.7 crore, check photos
From studying medicine to modelling- Here's everything you need to know about Sara Tendulkar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
OAVS Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 1010 TGT, PGT and other posts, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.