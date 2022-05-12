WORLD
A new study evaluates the effects of menopausal symptoms on the intensity of pain caused by temporomandibular disorder during menopause. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Menopause" by The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). The loss of estrogen during the menopause transition can cause a number of physical changes and health concerns, from thinning hair and atrophied vaginal mucous membranes to hot flashes and an increased risk for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease.
Monali Thakur on sexual harassment allegations against her team at Varanasi concert: 'Deeply troubling for me to...'
Meet man who sold his Rs 8352 crore company, now studying Physics, aims to...
Coldplay gets notice ahead of their Ahmedabad concert for THIS reason
Nithari killings: SC to hear pleas against Surendra Koli's acquittal on...
Chhattisgarh: 8 policemen, 1 driver dead after naxals blow up their vehicle with IED in Bijapur
Golden Globes 2025 full list of winners: Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, Shogun win big; All We Imagine As Light misses out
This country has announced EMERGENCY due to increasing violence, not Bangladesh, Pakistan, it is...
This RARE Indian currency from 1950s was auctioned in London for whopping Rs 5649650, here's why
HMPV in India: Know similarities, differences between HMPV and Covid-19
Meet man who began his career with Tata company, now set to lead Rs 53499 crore firm as...
Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor evicted from Salman Khan show, fans say 'Eisha Singh should have been kicked out'
E-Visa For Thailand Available Worldwide From 1st January 2025
Artarium Introduces Brass and Copper Cookware Collection for Modern and Traditional Kitchens
Indie Cat, Waggy Zone Ice Cream and Indian Hound – Pets of Paradise Gears Up for 2025 to Redefine Pet Parenting in India
HMPV Cases In India: Why is HMPV impacting children?
Third HMPV virus case reported in India, two-year-old child infected in Gujarat after 2 cases in Bengaluru
Hyundai Creta Electric details revealed: Know range, interior, safety features and more
Captain Tractors' visionary leaders featured in prestigious Forbes Select 200 list
After gold, Centre now considering mandatory hallmarking for...
HMPV virus in India: What is the death rate in Human Metapneumovirus cases?
Where is UPSC AIR 1 topper IAS Shruti Sharma these days? Know her current posting
Expensive South remake costing Rs 180 cr, earned only 20% of budget, but lead actor charged hefty fees, it is
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged? Actress flaunts huge ring at Golden Globes 2025
Vidya Balan's team REACTS after actress gets trolled over 'PR-generated' note for Rohit Sharma: 'She was...'
Zero sugar, maximum energy: How this pocket-sized newcomer is changing India's beverage game
How Jainism's three-point pillars proved influential in building Vinay Maloo's business acumen
The future of automotive mobility is cybersecurity: Insights from HackersEra
Kerala Lottery Results January 6, 2025: Win Win W 803 Monday lucky draw result OUT
Redmi 14C 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and 6.88-inch display: Check price, specifications and more
Golden Globes 2025: Manish Malhotra makes his debut, poses for shutterbugs in style at the red carpet
Harbhajan Singh makes a BIG statement about Jasprit Bumrah, says India would have lost BGT 5-0 if....
Months after Ratan Tata's death, Tata Group changes THIS years old tradition, company will now...
Did Akshay Kumar use derogatory remark to address crowd at Sky Force trailer launch? Here's what netizens think
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma faces online trolling amid separation rumours, couple unfollow each other on IG
Paatal Lok 2 trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathi Ram Chaudhary is on mission to find migrant worker who disappeared, watch
Elon Musk demands Keir Starmer’s resignation: Why world's richest man slammed UK PM over 'Pakistani grooming gangs'?
HMPV virus in India LIVE Updates: ICMR detects two cases of HMPV in Karnataka
Meet actress who got married at 15, had crush on Vinod Khanna, wanted to strangle her father-in-law for THIS reason...
Namo Bharat RRTS corridor to operate in Gurugram soon? Check route, stations and other details
Kim Jong Un wants North Koreans to stop eating hotdogs for THIS bizarre reason, it is...
Who is India's first 'Gen Beta' baby? All you need to know about him
Did you know Nirupa Roy was almost arrested in dowry case? She played Amitabh's mother but her own son...
Golden Globes 2025: No wins for All We Imagine As Light, Payal Kapadia's film loses to Emilia Perez
Jewish passenger accuses American Airlines attendant of antisemitism in viral confrontation, watch video
Virat Kohli's ex-RCB teammate AB de Villiers has THIS advice for him after woeful form during Ind vs Aus Test series
Meet man who is top financial analyst, married to actress who has worked with Salman, SRK; has net worth of Rs 128 crore
First case of HMPV reported in India, 8-month-old tests positive in Bengaluru
Neeraj Chopra REVEALS why he lost to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem at Paris Olympics 2024: 'Since 2018 I have...'
Emergency trailer 2: Kangana Ranaut looks fiery as Indira Gandhi, declares war; film to hit theatres on...
This Muslim director is Hanuman Bhakt, hasn't made film in 22 years, still a millionare; once invested Rs 10,000 crore..
This violent film has beaten Pushpa 2, Baby John at box office, screen count went up to 1360 from 89 in 15 days
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio revises SUPERHIT Rs 19, Rs 29 plans, know how it will affect customers
Shillong Teer Results TODAY January 6, 2025 Live Updates: Winning Numbers For Shillong Teer, Morning Teer, Juwai Teer
Meet Abhishek Kumar who is not from IIT, IIM, was ex-Amazon employee, got record-breaking salary package from Google
Justin Trudeau to resign as Canadian PM today amid party pressure? Report claims...
Where was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed by Israel? Close aide reveals SHOCKING details
How Junaid Khan lost on roles in Laapataa Ladies, Laal Singh Chaddha? Actor reveals
Meet India's richest singer with worth Rs 1,700 crore, earns Rs 3 crore in just few minutes; Ambani family is his fan
Malayalam actress Honey Rose accuses man of making 'sexually inappropriate' remarks
Diljit Dosanjh's meeting with PM Modi may get India a 'Coachella-like event', what happens there?
Delhi authorities issue guidelines to prevent HMPV virus breakout amid rising respiratory illness cases in China
Bank Holiday January 2025: Are banks open or closed on January 6 in THIS state?
Weather update: Delhi shivers as mercury drops to...; IMD issues alert for rain
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal twin in black; gives major couple goals with THIS gesture; netizens say 'real love shows'
Aamir Khan praises son Junaid after watcing Loveyapa, compares Khushi Kapoor to Sridevi: 'Her energy was...'
BPSC protest: Patna Police detains Prashant Kishor, vacates Gandhi Maidan
Has Shah Rukh Khan made Gauri Khan convert to Islam in Mecca? Here's the fact check behind viral photos
US: Over 60 million hit by major winter storm, several states declare emergency
Viral video: Little girl's adorable dance to 'Laung Da Lashkara' wins hearts, watch
Why anxious and avoidant attachment styles often attract each other
'Time to take...':Hamas releases video of 19-year-old Israeli hostage, watch video
Meet woman, who left job in London and then cracked UPSC exam, now posted as...
'Baby Rapunzel': Little girl's adorable dance on 'Namak' wins hearts online, WATCH viral clip
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia is built on..., know what existed there before the lavish mansion
Baby John box office collection day 12: Is Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi film a flop?
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 32: Allu Arjun film continues to break records, crosses Rs 1200-crore mark in India
Deva teaser: Shahid Kapoor impresses in electrifying action-packed cop avatar, film to release on...
YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna describes ordeal during 40-hour long digital arrest, did he lose money?
'No Idea What To Do': Indian-origin founder feels lost after selling Rs 8,350 crore firm
‘Mera Bharat Mahan’: Comedian reveals that Delhi-Jaisalmer flight ticket was so expensive that he booked one for...
Woman opens up on how her little brother got bullied in school, shares heartfelt note online; 'I failed as a sister...'
Dinesh Vijan hits back at Naga Vamsi mocking Bollywood, says five Hindi films did Rs 500 crores: 'We don't speak...'
'Almost every day, we defend our skies...': Zelenskyy claims Russia targeted Ukraine with over 630 drones in past week
Prabhas pens heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone on her 39th birthday, wishes 'joy, success' for Kalki co-star
Aishwarya Rai shed 5 kilos in 10 days for this film, her kissing scene shocked people, movie became highest-grosser ever
Maha Kumbh 2025: Police department goes high-tech with AI lost-and-found system
Veer Pahariya opens up on playing ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan's husband in Sky Force: 'She was very...'
Mithun Chakraborty cheated his first wife, ended marriage in 4 months for another actress, she was married to...
Delhi NCR: GRAP 3 measures revoked in national capital as AQI improves, restrictions eased
What were the major factors that led to India's defeat in Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia?
Triptii Dimri says she didn't consider Animal as an 'anti-feminist' film: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted to see...'
This Bobby Deol blockbuster made Dharamendra angry, film was offered to Kareena Kapoor, but her mom rejected because...
'She was neither mine nor her children's': Another husband dies by suicide, alleges 'mental torture' against wife
Four Planets Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars set to align for rare night sky spectacle, know date, time and viewing tip
Is it safe to work out during your period? Know here
'I take my words back': BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri expresses regret over remarks on Priyanka Gandhi after outrage
Meet man who pays whopping rent of Rs 40 lakhs monthly to Mukesh Ambani, is still richer than him, he is...
'Spoke for 30 minutes and kept abusing...': Arvind Kejriwal hits back at PM Modi over his 'AAP-DA' jibe
Meet woman who studied at IIT, did MBA from Harvard, left high-paying job to create company with revenue of Rs 120 crore
Meet actor who hasn't eaten roti, sugar, rice and bread for 18 months, he did this for...