Pain caused by TMJ disorders may be aggravated by late menopause transition

A new study evaluates the effects of menopausal symptoms on the intensity of pain caused by temporomandibular disorder during menopause. The findings of the research were published in the journal 'Menopause" by The North American Menopause Society (NAMS). The loss of estrogen during the menopause transition can cause a number of physical changes and health concerns, from thinning hair and atrophied vaginal mucous membranes to hot flashes and an increased risk for osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease.