Pahalgam Attack Pakistan Defence Minister Warns Of Imminent Indian Invasion I Jammu Kashmir News

India Pakistan Relations: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asifclaims an Indian military operation could happen soon. Terrorist Attack on tourists in Kashmir on 22 April, rise tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. India accuses Pakistan of backing militancy in Kashmir, a region both claim and have fought wars Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan Defence Minister Said "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken" He did not go into further details on his reasons for thinking an incursion was imminent. After the Kashmir attack, India identified two suspected terrorist as Pakistani. Meanwhile, Pakistan has denied any role and called for a neutral investigation