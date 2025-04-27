Pahalgam Attack Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Bilawal Bhuttos Threat | India Pakistan News | Jk News

Pahalgam Attack: Hardeep Puri Hits Back At Bilawal Bhutto's Threat | India Pakistan News | J&k News On Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's statement on the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "Tell him to get his mental condition checked, what kind of statements he is giving. Enough is enough...Now we will not tolerate all this. Now wait for a few days." Amid rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, strong reactions are coming from Indian leaders against Pakistani statements. Stay tuned for more updates on the escalating situation between India and Pakistan.