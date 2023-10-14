Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3064517
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

The second charter flight carrying 235 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi under Operation Ajay on 14th October.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend
In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash
Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers
Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NZ vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson guide new Zealand to 8-wicket win over Bangladesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews