{"id":"2918189","source":"DNA","title":"One Sun, One World, One Grid will enable provision of solar energy to all: PM Modi","section":"World","slug":"","section_id":"8","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday. At the event, PM Modi said , “I am hopeful that a common & strong global grid can be developed through cooperation between 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' and 'Green Grid' initiatives. Indian space agency ISRO is going to provide a solar calculator application to the world”.","summary":" Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' (IRIS) on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday. At the event, PM Modi said , “I am hopeful that a common & strong global grid can be developed through cooperation between 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' and 'Green Grid' initiatives. Indian space agency ISRO is going to provide a solar calculator application to the world”.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/world/video-one-sun-one-world-one-grid-will-enable-provision-of-solar-energy-to-all-pm-modi-2918189","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003694-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/0211_DNA_YB_MODI_LIVE_830PM.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635867302","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 09:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 09:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918189"}