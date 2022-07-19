हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
On Cam: Pizza delivery guy saves 5 kids from burning home, puts himself in danger!
A pizza delivery man has been hailed a hero for saving the lives of two children and the teenagers by pulling them out of a burning home.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Lalit Modi
Sri Lanka crisis
Rishi Sunak
Popular Stories
More
New GST rates come into effect: List of household items and services that get costlier from today
ICSE, ISC Results 2022 when, how, where to check ICSE 10th results TODAY
CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Board issues THIS notice regarding results, check here
NTA JEE Main 2022 Session 2: Big update! exam postponed, tentatively to begin on July 23
Dil Dhoondta Hai singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya ...
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi...
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled ...
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling h...
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex...
Speed Reads
More
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 term 2: Here's the board's marking scheme for final result
SC gives Nupur Sharma interim relief, issues notices to Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra
Maharashtra: 7 electric bikes burned at Pune showroom due to suspected overcharging
7th Pay Commission update: Central employees set for 4 percent DA hike, salary to increase by this much
Kanwar Yatra 2022: Meerut schools to remain closed till July 27
Most Watched
More
WWDC22: Apple launches new M2 processor, and dives deeper in...
India’s first Monkeypox patient contacted virus in UAE: KGMO...
Uttarakhand: Pilgrims enjoy snowfall near Gurudwara Hemkund ...
Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha casts vote for Rajinder Naga...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’ in Gorakhpur...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: Brad Hogg talks about racism in cricket, says 'anyone who's racist is not that intelligent'
DNA Exclusive: Another Maharashtra in offing? Soren-Shah meeting catches eyeballs in Jharkhand
Bandon Mein Tha Dum: The IND vs AUS Test series was fought with blood, brains and brawn, says producer Sudip Tewari
'We keep on fighting,' says Jasprit Bumrah on MI's chances of winning IPL 2022 | Exclusive
DNA Exclusive: Harbhajan Singh claims MS Dhoni, BCCI forced him out of Team India
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
Photos
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Business
World
Ezmall