Not a single nation in the world has an average of 3 pc organic content in its agricultural soils Sadhguru

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is actively involved in Save Soil Movement, on June 06 highlighted the need to protect soil and said that not a single nation in the entire world has an average of 3 per cent organic content in its agricultural soils. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sadhguru said, “To call soil a soil, the UN agencies fix minimum 3 per cent. 3 per cent means you are providing microbial life to top soil, famine diet, very stringent diet. That's what 3 per cent means. But that much is needed to call soil a soil. Otherwise, it is in the process of becoming a sand. Not a single nation in the entire world has an average of 3 per cent organic content in its agricultural soils.” The Save Soil Movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, and he embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey which passed through 27 countries. June 5 marked the 75th day of the 100-day journey.