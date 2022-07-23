Search icon
Nissei introduces soft cream with Tofu as ingredient

“Kyoto Arashiyama” is a famous sightseeing spot in Japan. The small path of the bamboo forest is Japanese traditional landscape. This is Katsura River that flows into Arashiyama. Water produced by nature is both clean and delicious. Moreover, the Tofu bean curd made from this water is a speciality. Yoshiya, which is a souvenir shop and restaurant, is producing soft cream using Tofu, with the support of soft cream maker "Nissei." Nissei is trying to popularize local soft cream containing local food. For the increasing number of Muslim tourists, Yoshiya has been certified halal, including ingredients and kitchen machine. Visitors enjoy the beautiful scenery of Kyoto and eating the specialty soft cream of tofu and matcha.

