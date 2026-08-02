Nirmal Purja Death Chilling Photo Shows Mountaineering Legend Team Moments Before Fatal Avalanche

A haunting final photograph showing legendary mountaineer Nirmal "Nims" Purja and his expedition team in high spirits shortly before the fatal avalanche on Broad Peak has surfaced online, sparking widespread grief across the global climbing community. The image captures Purja alongside his team members fully geared in high-altitude suits, smiling against the rugged backdrop of the Karakoram range during their ascent towards the 8,051-metre summit. Shared on social media shortly before communication was lost, the picture is being widely circulated as a poignant tribute to the climbers, whose attempt to scale the mountain without supplementary oxygen ended in tragedy when a massive slab avalanche struck Camp 3.