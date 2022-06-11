Nippon Steel company exhibits automotive parts in Japan

Automobile manufacturers firms participated in an exhibition to learn about the future of automobile industry. Japanese company Nippon Steel produces a number of automotive parts. Nissan has declared “Nissan Ambition 2030” to depict the future image of mobility, introducing initiatives in electric vehicles, the latest electric motor and driving support technology. Japan is famous for its automobile technology. The technology of Japanese automakers and parts manufacturers will contribute to the world's automotive society with clean environment.