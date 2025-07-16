Nimisha Priya Case Who Is Grand Mufti Of India Who Helped Halt Kerala Nurses Execution In Yemen

Nimisha Priya Case: Who Is 'Grand Mufti Of India' Who Helped Halt Kerala Nurse's Execution In Yemen Grand Mufti of India, Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar successfully intervened to pause the execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen. Nimisha is accused of allegedly murdering her business partner, Talal Abdo Mahdi. The Sunni Muslim leader is making last-minute efforts to half the execution of the Kerala nurse with assistance from a Sufi scholar in Yemen. Representatives of Sufi leader Sheikh Habib Umar bin Hafiz are scheduled to meet those representing the victim's family for negotiations. The discussions will centre around blood money, an acceptable provision under Yemen's Sharia law. It was earlier reported that Nimisha Priya's family offered Rs 8.6 crore to the murder victim's family seeking pardon. Musliyar has also requested that the execution date be deferred from July 16, which the Yemeni administration will likely consider. Musliyar, 94, is officially known as Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad and holds the title of Grand Mufti of India.