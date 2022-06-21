Niagara Falls witnesses yoga celebrations under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Ahead of International Day of Yoga 2022, celebrations were held at the iconic Niagara Falls with the support of the Consulate General of India in New York, Buffalo-Niagara Tamil Mandram and the India Association of Buffalo on June 19. The event took place at the Goat Island of Niagara Falls State Park which directly overlooks the Falls. Around 150 Yoga lovers participated in the event, which was the first International Day of Yoga celebration at the Niagara Falls on the US side.