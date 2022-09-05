New UK PM Liz Truss promises a slew of measures to grow the economy

UK has got its new Prime Minister in Liz Truss. Truss defeated Rishi Sunak, her rival & former finance minister by 81,326 votes. With her victory, Truss has become the Conservatives' fourth PM since a 2015 election. Truss has come up with a slew of promises for UK's future.