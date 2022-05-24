New Australian PM Albanese assures to build a more resilient Indo-Pacific region

As the Quad Leaders’ Summit began in Tokyo, Japan on May 24, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, while delivering his opening remarks, said his newly elected government is committed to work with other Quad leaders. “My government is committed to working with your countries. The new Australian government gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health and environmental security,” said Anthony Albanese. Anthony Albanese said that his government will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 putting Australia on track for net-zero emissions by 2050.