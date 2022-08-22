Nepali Mountaineer receives grand welcome in Kathmandu

48-years-old Nepalese Mountaineer Sanu Sherpa on August 20 received a roaring welcome upon his arrival to Kathmandu after setting a climbing record by scaling all the world's 14 peaks that are higher than 8,000 metres (26,247 ft) for a second time. He was welcomed with traditional dance, songs and colourful scarfs after reaching the Tribhuwan International Airport. Sanu climbed 8 peaks, which are above the height of 8,000, lies in Nepal followed by five in Pakistan and one in China for the record two times each, a record that hasn't been set in mountaineering history to date. Nepal's Sherpas, the backbone of every climber, have been setting records on an annual basis. The aboriginals of the mountains - Sherpas got into the business of climbing since their early childhood and have been supporting the Nepali economy by inviting more and more tourists.